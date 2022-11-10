Gwen Stefani's unbelievable confession to The Voice contestant Kevin Hawkins revealed - exclusive Kevin opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview

Gwen Stefani has a celebrated career spanning more than three decades, making her revelation to The Voice contestant, Kevin Hawkins, so surprising.

The singer - who is being mentored by the No Doubt star - opened up in an exclusive interview with HELLO! and made a startling admission.

When asked what the most unexpected aspect about working with Gwen has been, Kevin said: "The most surprising thing about Gwen to me was when she stated that she felt as though she wouldn’t be able to make it through a singing competition such as The Voice.

"It’s crazy because she’s my coach and she knows the industry inside and out and the advice she gives is spot on."

He continued: "I was stunned to hear her say that because I think she’s a great singer. This also lets you know she’s human. We all have those thoughts about ourselves at times. We all have insecurities and for her to share hers made me love her even more. She's pure and a breath of fresh air."

Kevin's eclectic sense of style has also been a hit with Gwen, and they've been getting advice on fashion from one another.

Kevin said Gwen is a breath of fresh air

He admitted: "Gwen loves my style. We actually discussed what I would be wearing for live shows and even talked about shopping together.

"She told me that I am the complete package and it wasn’t to boost my ego or anything. She genuinely meant it. She said to me, 'I can tell you have wanted this for a long time, you were born for this, and you are ready.'"

Kevin continued: "She didn’t ask me for fashion tips directly because we know Gwen is a fashion ICON but we definitely will be collaborating I’m sure after the show."

Gwen said she didn't think she would make it on a show like The Voice

As for how his family are supporting him on this exciting journey, Kevin said: "My family loves watching me on TV. My parents have become celebrities themselves in Dallas. My dad is eating it up. He’s like, 'I’m Kevin Hawkins Dad everyone, yes I created him'."

The 28-year-old is thriving on season 22 of the show and admits he can't get enough of the experience.

"The highlight of the show has been sharing my gift with the world," he told HELLO!. "It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do since I was young. Yes, fame and celebrity come with that, but I don’t care about that, I just wanna sing.

"I want to make people happy. I want people to be able to listen to my voice and it heals them or encourages them and saves them from whatever they are going through in their lives. I want to be someone’s joy. I want to be your smile when you listen to my music and my voice."

