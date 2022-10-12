Blake Shelton supported by wife Gwen Stefani as he reveals he's leaving The Voice after 12 years The star shared a heartfelt message to make the announcement

Blake Shelton has delivered the sad news that he's stepping away from The Voice after more than a decade.

The country music star will leave after the next season and shared the news on Instagram with a lengthy message which got everyone - including his wife, Gwen Stefani, talking.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.

"It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.

He continued: "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Blake announced his departure on Instagram

Blake then went on to thank some other very special people. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."

Gwen supported Blake and said she was very proud of him

Blake's message was met with a lot of love and support from his fans who wrote: "It's not going to be the same. I have to admit, I only watch because of you ..you always make laugh with the fun & banter you have .But I understand. Best of luck, Blake," and, "Noooo, ur the reason I watch The Voice".

His wife also chimed in with words of support as she wrote: "I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and I am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey."

The Voice also appreciated his message and added three, red heart emojis.

