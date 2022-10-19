Blake Shelton makes candid confession about time on The Voice after news of exit Gwen Stefani's husband can't quite put a finger on it

Blake Shelton's run on The Voice has been nothing short of legendary, and fans were left devastated when he announced he would be leaving the show after its 23rd season.

MORE: Blake Shelton reveals unexpected career move shortly after leaving The Voice - details

However, his run on the currently airing 22nd one continues to go strong, as evidenced by a new clip from the show he shared on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Cassadee Pope picks Blake Shelton on The Voice

He was seen talking to his coaching advisor Jimmie Allen about what makes him such a successful coach and aids his longevity.

"This is my 22nd season, so it's my 11th year," he told Jimmie, then confessed that he himself couldn't tell what the secret to his stellar showing was.

MORE: The Voice insider reveals what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are really like to work with - and the key to their marriage!

"I wish I could answer that question with any sort of confidence whatsoever. But each season gives you a different hand. You never know what that's gonna be."

Fans in the comments quickly began sharing their own thoughts on what made Blake's run work, although the show's own Instagram page left a comment simply reading: "Fess up."

Blake shared what his strategy for success on The Voice was

One fan sweetly said: "It's just you. The way you treat your team like family and guide them even after their time on The Voice," while another also added: "You are the secret! Don't leave!!!!!!! You are the show!"

The country superstar has won eight out of the 21 past seasons he has acted as a coach on which, proportionally speaking, only puts him behind Kelly Clarkson.

MORE: Blake Shelton's first two marriages before meeting Gwen Stefani - all we know

MORE: Gwen Stefani's wild private bar with Blake Shelton is made for Instagram

Soon after the announcement for the season 23 coach panel was made, Blake released a statement where he shared his decision to step away from the show.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he wrote.

Season 23 will be the country star's last on the NBC show

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.