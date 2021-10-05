Will Gwen Stefani return to The Voice alongside husband Blake Shelton? The No Doubt hitmaker left the NBC talent show in 2020

Gwen Stefani is noticeably absent from this season of The Voice, the very show where she met her now-husband, Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt hitmaker was last seen on the NBC talent show in 2020 when her contestant Carter Rubin won – Gwen's first win.

However, the mom-of-three decided not to return to the program for the new series but never gave an exact reason why – meaning it is possible she could return.

VIDEO: Watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform together

The Rich Girl singer has never stayed on The Voice for two consecutive seasons, meaning it is more than likely she could come back in 2022.

The current Season 20 was reportedly filming at the same time as season 19 was wrapping up, which was a time Gwen was busy releasing her first solo single in years, Let Me Reintroduce Myself.

To date, the singer has been a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17 and 19. The star is also reportedly busy working on new music and her Las Vegas residency, meaning she has little spare time right now.

Gwen Stefani could well return to The Voice

Of course, Gwen is also been busy in her personal life as a working mom to three sons – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

While Gwen isn't on the show this season, she is still very present in spirit.

Gwen met now-husband Blake Shelton on The Voice

On Monday night's blooper reel shared by the show, new judge Ariana Grande and John Legend were talking about nicknames given to the judges' by their fans, and when it came to Blake and Gwen, John announced that fans refer to them as Shefani.

Ariana replied, telling them: "Oh, I love that. I stan Shefani."

Gwen left season 19 on a high and was made up that her contestant was named the overall winner. The singer was even more delighted by the fact that she had defeated Blake, who had won season 18.

Blake and his fellow The Voice coaches - Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend

At the beginning of the series, Gwen said, "Blake won last season. But I'm back this season and I’m going to get a win." Gwen and Blake have a lot to thank the show for, having met on it in 2015.

What's more, The Voice host Carson Daly even officiated their wedding back in July.

