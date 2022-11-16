Love is Blind season 3: did SK cheat on Raven?

Love is Blind season three is all anyone can talk about right now, as the reunion episode revealed whether the couples stayed together or not on the hit show. While SK and Raven were as strong as ever, SK has since been accused of cheating on Raven while filming the show.

The rumours began after a TikTok user shared a popular video format, saying: "Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you actually see he’s on the show ‘Love is Blind’ and that he met you after the show was filmed but is still with the same girl right now."

The same user shared videos including several messages that SK had sent to her, which were quickly analysed by fans – with plenty pointing out that he mentioned vacations that he would have been on with Raven at the time.

SK has yet to respond to the rumours but has since posted snaps about his work.

The pair were very happy together during the reunion episodes, with Raven explaining: "We’ve never been on this level in any other relationship. Nothing is perfect but we’ve grown so much from this experiment, first of all, from what we went through and from being apart. It makes it so much better when we’re together."

A TikTok user accused SK of cheating

SK added: "We’re taking things like [a] day at a time, you know just working our way through things and I’m excited about the future."

Meanwhile, another couple from the show – Cole and Zanab, has publicly fallen out after she accused him of making her feel self-conscious about her appearance. After referencing a scene that didn't make the cut, where she claimed Cole made her feel guilty for eating two 'cuties'. However, producers then showed the clip, which revealed that Cole was concerned over her lack of eating.

Zanab responded with lengthy post on Instagram, explaining: "Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae. One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said."

