Love is Blind star Cole responds to 'extended' clip of Zanab scene being released: 'Am I the villain?' What do you think about Cole and Zanab’s drama?

Love is Blind star Cole Barnett has posted a TikTok video seemingly in response to the latest episodes of the hit show, which aired a scene between himself and Zanab in which she had previously accused him of judging her eating habits - only for the scene to reveal that he was concerned over her lack of eating, and had even offered to make her lunch earlier that day.

MORE: Love Is Blind: Zanab denies she wanted to have a ‘Deepti’ wedding moment

Sharing himself miming along to a popular quote on the social media platform, Cole mouthed: "Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain." His followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "No babe Zanab was DEFINITELY the drama and the villain," while another added: "I’m team Cole on this one, Zanab played victim a little too much."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching Love is Blind?

Others named the other men in the experiment as being the true villains, with one writing: "Nah boo. Bartise takes that prize," a fourth fan posted: "You have been redeemed by the cuties scene. Still said way too much about how Coleen was a 10 but redeemed nonetheless!"

What do you think?

Another person added: "No you’re not, Bartise and Matt are. You may be a little childish but you had good intentions. You’ll find your soulmate, she’s out there somewhere!"

MORE: Love Is Blind - when was season three's reunion episode filmed?

MORE: Love is Blind season 3 star Zanab sends public message to Cole - 'I fought for us'

Zanab has also responded to the latest episodes with a lengthy post on Instagram, explaining: "Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae. One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.