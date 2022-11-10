Love is Blind season 3 star Zanab sends public message to Cole: 'I fought for us' 

Love is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey has posted several snaps of herself with her Love Is Blind co-star and once-boyfriend Cole, addressing him in the message before addressing 'the internet' with a lengthy caption issuing apologies for various misconceptions that have been made about her.

The caption read: "Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae."

It continued: "An apology for the internet: I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers. I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me.

The pair didn't tie the knot

"I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own. I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me. I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I’m sorry you are attacking my faith. I’m sorry you don’t believe me. I’m sorry I know how worthy I am. I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy - I promise you I’m not. One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said."

The reality show star turned her comment section off for the post. She had previously opened up about the end of their relationship to Variety, explaining: "I was devastated not to get married. I was sad that I had this great love and it didn’t result in a healthy relationship that turned into a happy marriage.

Cole during the reunion episode

"I recognised some stuff on myself that I was like, 'Wow, I need to go build myself back up. I used to be a words of affirmation person. I need to do that. I need reassurance. I need to get back to myself and encourage myself.'"

