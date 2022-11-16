Strictly's Shirley Ballas sets the record straight on fall-out with co-star The head judge has spoken out

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has addressed whether she had a falling out with co-star Fleur East.

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas sends heartfelt message to Len Goodman after sad announcement

The head judge was previously accused by some fans on social media of having a fall-out with Fleur earlier in the series after Shirley opted to save Radio DJ Richie Anderson over Fleur and Vito Coppola in a previous dance-off, but the professional dancer has set the record straight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas left shocked following Motsi Mabuse bold comment

Speaking to the Sun this week, Shirley said defiantly: "It's a load of rubbish. I'm going to repeat the word rubbish." She continued by heaping praise on the singer and former X-Factor star, citing her Samba from last week: "What I love about Fleur is you could see talent from the beginning.

"I've known the competitive boys and girls on the show for so many years and when I give constructive feedback they're making notes and taking it on board and look at that Samba." Shirley added: "She's just put herself in the running [for the final]."

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas leaves fans speechless with surprise photo

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell speaks out following Shirley Ballas's blunder

Fleur and Vito wowed with their Samba at the weekend

Fleur and Vito's Samba went down well with the other judges on Saturday night as the pair earned themselves three 10s from Shirley, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, as well as a nine for Craig Revel Horwood.

The couple's routine also won the viewers' votes – cementing their place in next week's Blackpool extravaganza for week eight of the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition.

Other stars who made it through to the iconic tower ballroom episode are Helen Skelton, Ellie Taylor, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor, Molly Rainford, and Tyler West, the latter of whom went through to week eight after Tony Adams dropped out of the dance-off due to injury.

The judges gave big scores

Meanwhile, Shirley posted an emotional tribute to her predecessor Len Goodman this week after he announced his departure from Dancing With the Stars.

Shirley wrote, in part: "You are, and in my book will always be, a king. Your constructive criticism in helping celebrities improve along with your humour is irreplaceable. An authentic dancer, judge and adjudicator from the head to toe."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.