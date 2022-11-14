Strictly's Shirley Ballas leaves fans speechless with surprise photo

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas delighted fans with a surprising slew of photographs on Sunday.

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas left shocked by Motsi Mabuse's bold comment

Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old TV star posted a carousel of snaps alongside American rapper Lil Nas X. Fangirling over the Old Town Road hitmaker, Shirley captioned her post: "Thank you for chatting to me today @lilnasx such a delightful human being.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tony Adams issues apology to Shirley Ballas

"Good luck on your tour. Well I guess you never know who you will bump into when you go for lunch. @bbcstrictly #fan."

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas speaks out after receiving 'hurtful' messages over the weekend

MORE: Everything you need to know about Shirley Ballas' boyfriend Daniel Taylor

Followers raced to heap praise on the unlikely duo, with one writing: "Of all crossovers possible, this was not one I ever saw coming," whilst a second penned: "Obsessed with you both".

The unlikely duo posed for a series of photos

"What a duo! [fire emoji] @lilnasx rapping to your salsa moves…now I would love to see that!" noted a third, whilst a fourth added: "Omggggg WHAT."

Dressed to impress, Shirley looked ultra-glam in a statement gold blazer. She teamed her smart jacket with a pair of black trousers and a plunging black shirt. The Strictly head judge finished off her look with a pair of pearl earrings, lashings of mascara and a bold red lip.

Shirley fangirled over Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, opted for a ski-chic outfit featuring a bright white puffer coat, a pair of iconic silver Moon Boots, baggy jeans and a crisp white T-shirt.

Shirley's surprise encounter comes after she split opinion on Twitter last week. Taking to the social media platform, the professional dancer shared a glimpse of her enthusiastic Christmas prep featuring swathes of tissue paper, wrapped presents and rolls of festive ribbon.

Alongside the clip, Shirley penned: "Christmas preparations have started. I've got some gifts going already. Nice bows, bags and paper this year.

Christmas preparations have started. I’ve got some gifts going already. Nice bows, bags and paper this year. I’ve still got lots to do. Checking in to see how your doing… have you started your preparations? When is your tree going up? 🎄Xx pic.twitter.com/BXoff1ljPo — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) November 7, 2022

Shirley Ballas lives in London

"I've still got lots to do. Checking in to see how you're doing… Have you started your preparations? When is your tree going up?"

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Blimey Shirley! How organised are you? I haven't done any Christmas prep yet. But when I do get going, I love it!" whilst a second penned: "Not even started yet. So well done you. I put my tree up at the beginning of December."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.