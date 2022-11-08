Strictly's Shirley Ballas divides fans with early Christmas preparations

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas left fans doing a double take with her latest social media post on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the 62-year-old dancer shared a glimpse of her enthusiastic Christmas prep featuring swathes of tissue paper, wrapped presents and rolls of festive ribbon.

Christmas preparations have started. I’ve got some gifts going already. Nice bows, bags and paper this year. I’ve still got lots to do. Checking in to see how your doing… have you started your preparations? When is your tree going up? 🎄Xx pic.twitter.com/BXoff1ljPo — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) November 7, 2022

Alongside the clip, Shirley penned: "Christmas preparations have started. I've got some gifts going already. Nice bows, bags and paper this year.

"I've still got lots to do. Checking in to see how you're doing… Have you started your preparations? When is your tree going up?"

Shirley lives in London

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Blimey Shirley! How organised are you? I haven't done any Christmas prep yet. But when I do get going, I love it!" whilst a second penned: "Not even started yet. So well done you. I put my tree up at the beginning of December."

Other fans were left totally bemused by Shirley's keen Christmas update. "Good grief, that's early! I don't even think about Christmas until December," noted one, whilst a second remarked: "Not sure about you storing them in the bathroom Shirley..."

A third added: "It's only November! Far too early to be talking about putting up the tree," and a fourth quipped: "Behave yourself.... it's November".

The presenter shared a sneak peek inside her bedroom

Shirley's controversial tweet comes after the Strictly judge came under fire on social media for mispronouncing Dianne Buswell's name on two occasions. During Saturday's live show, Shirley referred to Dianne as Diana, much to the annoyance of dedicated Strictly fans.

Despite the innocent blunder, Dianne nonetheless leapt to Shirley's defence, sharing a heartfelt statement on social media. The 33-year-old penned: "Firstly thank you guys so much for all the support on our dance last night. It was a tough week, but I am forever in awe of the hard work and dedication Tyler brings every single week.

Dianne Buswell has been coupled up with Tyler West

"Another point I want to address is I have seen a lot of hateful comments aimed at Shirley for simply adding an a to the end of my name which doesn't offend me, but what does make me upset is seeing someone being bullied online."

She continued: "We are all human and doing the best we can. Let's all please be kind to one another and not put each other down."

