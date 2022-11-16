I'm a Celebrity fans left 'crying' over heartwarming moment in recent episode This was so sweet!

I'm a Celebrity viewers were left feeling emotional while watching Wednesday's episode after witnessing the sweet gesture Owen Warner received from his campmates.

For the day's challenge, the celebrities were able to win balls through a set of different tasks at the Unfair Funfair. Whoever ended up with the most balls had the opportunity to win a day at the beach which will include a barbeque feast.

Charlene explained to the camp: "Celebrities, tomorrow there is a fantastic prize up for grabs. Three of you will win a day at the beach. Who goes will be decided by the Luck Of The Draw.

"Tomorrow, all the balls will be placed in a tombola and three will be picked at random. The three lucky celebrities will fly off and enjoy a day at the beach. The more balls a celebrity has, the greater the chance of winning the prize."

All the celebrities took part in Wednesday's challenge

But it was Jill Scott and Sue Cleaver's sweet gesture of giving their winning balls which they gained at the Unfair Funfair to Owen which made fans feel emotional. Both Sue and Jill decided that Owen deserved the day at the beach because of how hungry the actor was feeling.

Owen was clearly grateful to his co-stars for their move and expressed in the Bush Telegraph how much love he had for his "mum and sister" Sue and Jill.

Fans are loving Jill and Owens friendship

One person reacted on social media by tweeting: "Owen calling Sue his mum and Jill his sister I'm crying #ImACeleb." Another wrote: "Why am I actually crying because Sue and Jill both chose Owen #imaceleb."

A third agreed, adding: "Owen calling Sue and Jill 'my mum and my sister' #ImACeleb," along with a humorous meme of someone in tears, while a fourth simply put: "Jill and Sue need to be protected at all costs someone give Owen a hug too #ImACeleb."

