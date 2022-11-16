I'm a Celebrity's Boy George clashes with campmate as he addresses arrest on show for first time The Culture Club singer said the chat was 'inappropriate'

Boy George clashed with a fellow I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmate while discussing his arrest on the reality show for the first time.

MORE: Boy George: why was the I'm a Celebrity star in prison?

The Culture Club singer was asked by A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas during Wednesday's episode about the incident which saw Boy George sentenced to 15 months in prison for assault and false imprisonment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Famous faces give their thoughts on Matt Hancock joining I'm a Celebrity

Scarlette asked: "What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?" to which George swiftly replied: "That's not true."

The property expert said: "I don't know the story, I just heard radiator, handcuffs…" George reiterated: "It's not true, no radiators."

Scarlette then clarified: "Oh, just radiators," and George snapped: "Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn't true, but thanks for bringing it up." Sensing his tone, the Channel 4 star added: "Sorry, it wouldn't surprise me if that was a fake story."

MORE: Boy George: Inside I'm a Celebrity's addiction battle - including surprise celeb savior

MORE: I'm A Celeb viewers make same plea following heartbreaking moment

Boy George spoke about his arrest during I'm a Celebrity for the first time

The Karma Chameleon singer continued: "Sometimes these things, they go into the ether, and people keep saying them and they become folklore."

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George stated that he thought was "inappropriate" of Scarlette to address the incident. "Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case. I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually.

"I thought she shouldn't have said what she said to me. And I thought I handled it really well as it's a big sore point for me when people say things like that."

Scarlette asked the singer what happened

Commenting further in the camp, the 80s pop star added: "Good job I know what the full story was. The best way to explain my thing, Scarlette, is if I beat someone up there would be photographs. And there were none because it didn't happen.

"There [were] no photos because I didn't do that. But I did do one thing. I did handcuff him, yeah. Because I'd handcuffed the guy I'd already assaulted him. So, when I said 'I did it', I thought, I'll tell the truth they'll let me go home. I went to prison for four months. I was on a tag for four months as well."

MORE: I'm A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood talks returning to the jungle

Boy George was sentenced to prison in 2008

In 2008, George was convicted for the assault and false imprisonment of Auden Carlsen who, upon their second meeting was handcuffed to a wall fixture and beaten by the singer. He denied the charge at the time, claiming that Auden had hacked his laptop and that he had handcuffed him while he tried to find the stolen property.

George was sentenced to 11 months but was released after four due to good behaviour and wore an ankle 'tag' monitor for the remainder of his sentence.

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.