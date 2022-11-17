I'm a Celebrity fans furious for Owen Warner after Charlene White refuses RV again in new episode Viewers took to social media during Thursday's airing

Thursday's episode of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! left viewers feeling angry on behalf of Owen Warner after the Hollyoaks actor slept on a hammock overnight.

The star was seen telling Seann Walsh the next morning how uncomfortable the hammock was: "This is awful, I don't know how you have been doing this," to which Seann replied: "This is why I've been in such a bad way."

Seann and Owen sleeping in the hammock happened as a result of Charlene White choosing not to sleep in the RV, meaning she was sleeping on a flat bed in the camp instead. This resulted in the other campmates sacrificing a flat bed and sleeping in the hammock.

Fans were left feeling angered by this move, stating that Charlene's decision was unfair on the other celebrities. One person tweeted: "Still can't believe these people are messing up their backs for Charlene to not sleep in the RV #ImACeleb."

Charlene offered to sleep in the hammock

A second said: "Charlene banging the on about the bed situation. She's got a full on bed that she's refusing to sleep in! #ImACeleb," while a third added: "The anger I would feel if I had to sleep in a hammock cause someone who has been given a comfy bed refuses to sleep in it #ImACeleb."

However, the ITV news reporter did insist in the Bush Telegraph that she was happy to sleep in the hammock herself. "I keep telling everyone that I'll sleep in the hammock, which I'm really happy to do. I think maybe I need to be more forceful about it tonight," she said.

Charlene has opted out of sleeping in the RV

The Loose Women anchor reiterated this to her co-stars, too: "I've said that I'm fine sleeping in a hammock. We've all got to alternate. Even if I sleep in there [the RV] there will still be two people left in a hammock.

"We've all got to alternate so no-one spends seven days sleeping in it."

