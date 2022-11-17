Boy George is certainly generating plenty of conversation recently thanks to his current stint on this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The singer has been sharing some stories with his fellow campmates from his heyday as the lead singer of the Culture Club – but did you know the star was in a secret relationship with a fellow member of the group? Find out more here…

Boy George, who was born George O'Dowd, was in a relationship with Culture Club drummer Jon Moss for a number of years while the band were at the height of their fame during the early to mid-1980s. The relationship was kept largely secret from the wider public at the time, although their time together and their subsequent break up is common knowledge now.

In his autobiography, George later described the breakup as "the great unsolved romance of the century." The pair were said to have split after four years together due to heated arguments and altercations between them.

The Karma Chameleon wrote in his book: "Our relationship was built on power-tripping and masochism. Our love, however diseased, was the creative force behind Culture Club."

Despite being a driving force behind the band creatively, the logistics of their split created a wedge between all four singers. By 1986, the pair didn't want to be around each other and the group cancelled their American tour, shortly before the band broke up altogether.

The band have since reunited over the years, but, in 2019, Jon filed a lawsuit against his ex-partner stating that he was conspired out of the band by the management and the other members.

By August 2020, Boy George addressed this publicly, stating: "We are having this court case so I thought I would call him as I thought I was really moved by the script and I was really moved by the story of how we met and I suddenly thought: 'You know what, I forgot about all that.' It got lost in all this kind of bitterness and all this feuding."

