I'm a Celebrity: stars who have sadly passed away The show has welcomed some wonderful stars over the years

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been a beloved television staple since it launched in 2003, but very sadly we have lost several of the beloved stars of the hit ITV show over the years.

Here, we are remembering the stars we have come to know and love over the years…

Bobby Ball

Bobby appeared on the show back in 2005 alongside the likes of Carol Thatcher and Sid Owen. The comic, who was best known for being part of the Cannon and Ball duo, passed away due to COVID-19 complications in October 2020.

Bobby sadly died in October 2020

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Tara appeared in the first-ever series of I'm a Celebrity, and narrowly missed out on being crowned Queen of the Jungle after coming in as runner-up to Tony Blackburn. The reality show star very sadly passed away in January 2016 aged 45, with her death treated as unexplained. Her sister later revealed that her cause of death was peritonitis and a perforated ulcer.

Paying tribute, Blue band member Duncan James wrote: "Heartbroken and numb I have lost one of my oldest and dearest friends. I’m going to miss your laughter most shmooey. Rip sweetheart."

Tara tragically passed away at the age of 45

David Gest

David was hugely popular on the show back in 2006, coming fourth place in the competition and winning over viewers with his hilarious anecdotes. The star very sadly passed away aged 62 back in 2016 after suffering a stroke while in a hotel in London.

At the time, his I'm a Celebrity co-star Dean Gaffney tweeted: "Never have I lost a best friend before and this pain hurts harder than anything I've ever experienced. RIP David Gest, I love you brother."

David died after suffering a stroke in 2016

Eric Bristow

The world champion darts player came in fourth place in the 2012 series of the jungle show, and at the time told Ant and Dec: "I had a great time but I would have liked to make the last three. I would have liked to have a go at the grubs for my kids."

The star very sadly passed away from a heart attack in 2019 while visiting a Premier League Darts event in Liverpool. At the time, fellow darts player Bobby George said: "In the afternoon, I was doing a show at a pub opposite the Premier League (darts) building, and he just came in, said, 'Hello' and had a pint, then said, 'See ya', I said, 'See ya' because I was working... he went across the road, and two-and-a-half hours later, he was gone."

Eric passed away from a heart attack in 2019

Freddie Starr

Stand-up comedian Freddie took part in the show back in 2011, but was forced to leave to the health reasons after suffering an allergic reaction. At the time, he said: "I was sorry to hear the news about what the doctors said - that I was allergic to something, to play it safe and best for me not to go back in." The star passed away in 2019 at his home in Costa Del Sol due to heart disease.

Freddie sadly died in 2019

