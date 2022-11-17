I'm a Celebrity's most controversial contestants from Boy George's arrest to Seann Walsh's Strictly kiss

We are loving this series of I'm a Celebrity, but that's not to say that the series hasn't already courted controversy with some of its stars.

Although viewers are beginning to warm to Matt Hancock, many weren't happy that the serving politician had briefly left his job to appear in the jungle. But he's not the only scandal-hit star as Boy George opened up about his arrest during Wednesday night's episode, although he denied some aspects of the story. The pair are hardly the only controversial celebs to have entered the jungle. Read on to find out more…

WATCH: Matt Hancock loses Conservative Party whip following I'm a Celebrity signing

Boy George

Boy George was the frontman of Culture Club, but it was his love life that landed him in hot water after he spent time in prison for the assault and false imprisonment of Auden Carlsen who, upon their second meeting was handcuffed to a wall fixture and beaten by the singer. He denied the charge at the time, claiming that Auden had hacked his laptop and that he had handcuffed him while he tried to find the stolen property.

The moment was addressed by Scarlette Douglas on Wednesday night's episode of the show, and the singer was unimpressed with the presenter's line of questioning branding it "inappropriate".

Matt Hancock

The former Health Secretary has encountered several scandals recently, from the way he was perceived to have handled the coronavirus pandemic to his affair with colleague Gina Coladangelo, who he left his wife for. Matt was confronted by some of his campmates, including Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas for his actions during the pandemic in a tense encounter.

Fans have also been unhappy that the serving politician has left the House of Commons for his stint in the jungle. Matt was stripped of the Conservative Party whip as he entered the jungle. The same fate befell Nadine Dorries who competed back in 2012, while Scottish Labour politician Kezia Dugdale faced disciplinary action from the party when she took part in the show back in 2017.

Seann Walsh

It was on a different reality show that Seann Walsh found himself in hot water, after he was photographed kissing his Strictly dance partner, Katya Jones. The pair were both in relationships at the time, and Seann's girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, left him in the aftermath while Katya and her husband, Neil Jones, spilt a year later.

Seann has also addressed his actions, apologising for the incident and speaking candidly with Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver about how it impacted on his life. But, speaking on Red Table Talk, Rebecca said that the comedian had "gaslit" her when she had worries that he might cheat.

Jack Maynard

YouTuber Jack Maynard was one of the signings of I'm a Celebrity's 2017 series, but he was forced to leave the jungle after just three days when a series of controversial tweets resurfaced. The star was found to have posted racist and homophobic tweets as well as calling a 14-year-old fan an "ugly freak" while also sending flirtatious messages to her.

After leaving the jungle, a statement from his publicist said: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

"Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show."

Chris Moyles

Former Radio 1 DJ is another controversial contestant on this year's show, frequently landing himself in hot water over comments made on his radio show, including on-air profanities and accusations of homophobia after complaining that a ring tone sounded "gay".

The BBC issued an apology in 2009 after the star joked about the amount of celebrities on Who Do You Think You Are? who traced part of their ancestry back to Jews who were killed during the Holocaust. "Anyone who listens to the Chris Moyles Show will know he has an irreverent style. However, we regret that on this occasion his comments were misjudged and we are speaking to Chris and his team about them," the statement read.

Gino D'Acampo and Stuart Manning

Gino, who was crowned King of the Jungle in the show's ninth series, and fellow campmate Stuart Manning faced a criminal charge following their stint in the jungle. Speaking in a Bush Telegraph segment, Gino admitted that the pair had killed a rat and eaten it for food.

New South Wales initially charged the pair, as the consumption of animals for entertainment is illegal. The charges against the pair were dropped after ITV accepted responsibility for not briefing the contestants about the country's laws on animal cruelty. The network ended up having to pay a fine of £1,600.

Gillian McKeith

Gillian McKeith became notorious during her stint on I'm a Celebrity's tenth series, with her iconic faint still being talked about years after. However, the You Are What You Eat presenter attracted a lot of controversy for her views surrounding coronavirus and vaccines.

Without evidence, she has claimed that nutrition can provide enough immunity from COVID-19; these claims were widely condemned by the British Nutrition Association and the British Dietic Association.

Ant McPartlin

It's not just the contestants who generate headlines, as host Ant McPartlin was forced to apologise and miss part of the series back in 2018 after he was charged with drink driving and fined £86,000. Ant, who was with his mum at the time, collided with two cars one of which was carrying a four-year-old.

The presenter was suspended from appearing on television for a year, and so This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby stepped in to replace him.

