I’m a Celebrity star Mike Tindall has looked disappointing every time he has missed out on taking part in a Bushtucker trial on the hit ITV show, and he is finally having his moment in the upcoming episode!

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Boy George clashes with campmate as he addresses arrest on show for first time

ITV has shared a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode, which shows Mike, Owen Warner and Jill Scott take part in the 'Scareground'. While being cheered on by their fellow campmates, the trio are strapped into various contraptions as they have to find balls. One campmate can be heard saying: "There’s no need for this!" while Jill can be hearing shouting at the creepy crawlies being released into her section.

WATCH: Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott take on a Bushtucker trial

Meanwhile, Owen was strapped to a spinning wheel which continuously dipped his head into the water, and the Hollyoaks actor can be heard saying that the experience was "quite relaxing".

Fans have been asking for the public to vote for Mike to do a trial for days, with one tweeting: "Pls vote Mike Tindall to do a trial bcos that man looks so upset every night he’s not picked," while another person added: "People please listen to Mike Tindall!! Matt getting the trials every day is boring for us at home and those in there! Give someone else a chance."

A third person added: "Someone give Mike Tindall a trial PLEASE."

Mike is finally doing a Bushtucker trial!

Mike has quickly gotten into the spirit of camp, and even got involved in some drama on Wednesday night after Charlene White once again refused to sleep in the RV, despite it meaning that Seann Walsh had to sleep in the hammock, causing him back problems. Mike said to Matt Hancock, the camp leader: "Our leader, you need to have a word with your deputy. She needs to go back in the RV to let Seann go on the thing."

Matt replied: "Owen spoke to her this morning," to which Owen chimed in: "She said she’ll try."

MORE: Boy George: why was the I'm a Celebrity star in prison?

MORE: Boy George: Inside I'm a Celebrity's addiction battle - including surprise celeb savior

The situation also frustrated viewers, with one tweeting: "Charlene not sleeping in the Rv is the most ridiculous thing, go and sleep in the nice bloody comfy bed and let someone come out of sleeping in a hammock," while another person wrote: "Nothing has ever annoyed me more than Charlene not going in the RV."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.