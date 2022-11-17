Who is the favourite to win I'm a Celebrity 2022? See who fans think will be the King or Queen of the Jungle…

It's safe to say that this year's series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been one of the most memorable. Not only did it mark a milestone return to Australia after spending two years in a row at Gwrych Castle, but it has one of the most talked about line-ups ever.

MORE: Where is Jill Scott's coffee shop? The I’m A Celebrity star runs her very own café

The stars of this year have consisted of 80s pop icon Boy George, a royal in the form of Mike Tindall and Euros winner Jill Scott! But the most controversial announcement came when former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was revealed to be joining.

Fans have been loving watching the group dynamics over the past fortnight. But who do they think will win? Find out the favourites below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares details of 'boozy' first date with Zara Phillips

Who are the favourites to win I'm a Celebrity?

As the show nears the end of its second full week, the odds on who is likely to win are strongly in favour of England Lionness Jill Scott, who, according to Sky Bet, has 6/5 odds on being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Other favourites who could challenge Jill are Owen Warner, who has formed a strong friendship with Jill, and former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who is currently third favourite.

MORE: I'm A Celeb viewers saying the same thing after Boy George brands Scarlette Douglas 'inappropriate'

MORE: I'm a Celebrity star Mike Tindall finally takes on trial - SNEAK PEEK

Jill and Owen are the favourites to win

Although he's sparked much debate online and started off an outsider, according to Sky Bet, Matt Hancock is the fourth in line to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Who are the fans loving on I'm a Celebrity?

Given the odds, it's not surprising that plenty of discussion online has centred on Jill becoming the winner for the 2022 series. One person wrote on Twitter: "JILL FOR THE WIN I REPEAT JILL FOR THE WIN #ImACeleb." Another agreed, tweeting: "Jill is so pure. I really hope she wins. #ImACeleb."

Matt seems to have won over some viewers

A third commented: "Jill Scott deserves the entire world she deserves to win this entire thing she's so selfless I absolutely love her so much she' s such an inspiration #imacelebrity."

A fourth, meanwhile, picked up on Jill's cheeky dig at Matt Hancock: "Jill: 'Just to be clear are these guidelines or rules?' JILL TO WIN #imaceleb."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.