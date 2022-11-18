Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan reveal downside to Blackpool special 

Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have opened up about the BBC dancing competition, revealing that the special episode to Blackpool isn’t always as exciting as it the show makes out.

MORE: Ola and James Jordan reveal next celebrity they think will leave Strictly

Chatting to HELLO! For the Strictly Insider, James began: "Honestly? I know they make this massive thing about Blackpool and it is amazing to get there," before Ola continued: "But to be honest it’s a bit of a faff going to Blackpool. Training all week and then going on a Thursday!"

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan share predictions of who will LEAVE during Blackpool ep

James agreed, saying: "It’s amazing once you’re there. It feels like you’re in this arena in the tower ballroom. We have lots of memories there and everywhere… [but there’s] less training as well. I remember going, 'Ugh Blackpool week,' you only have three days instead of four… It’s a lot of work involved for the pros this week."

Ola added: "It’s just a bit of a faff, that’s what we always found. You have to go on Thursday, it’s cold, you have to wrap up warm!"

The pair opened up about their time going to Blackpool

The pair also chatted about which couples viewers are more likely to vote on the show, with Ola explaining: "It’s the warmth of the couple, it’s the partnership more than anything. It’s not the celebrity, it’s got to be both of you."

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell expresses gratitude after shock Tyler West dance-off

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas left shocked by Motsi Mabuse's bold comment

James added: "Some people do manufacture it. Sometimes it does! When I was on the show, and I knew certain people didn’t like each other in their partnerships, when they were on screen they were best friends. When you watch Hamza and Jowita together, you can see the warmth. But then you can see it with Tyler and Dianne and I could feel the warmth from them too!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.