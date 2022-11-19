Strictly Come Dancing viewers left unimpressed during Blackpool special for one reason

Strictly Come Dancing finally returned to Blackpool on Saturday night, but one thing left viewers with a sour taste in their mouth.

Several fans took to Twitter to share their displeasure at some of the camerawork on the show, with it particularly noticeable during Ellie Taylor's American Smooth. At one point, the comedian gracefully extended, but she was seen going straight past the camera, while another didn't have her in the centre of the shot as her and Johannes crossed the floor.

WATCH: Strictly fans left unimpressed with camera work during Blackpool special

But there one glaring moment at the end of her routine. Usually camera trickery obscures when a celeb or dancer straps themselves into a prop to ascend into the air, but this wasn't the case with Ellie being in full view as she strapped herself in!

"My one downfall with Ellie and Johannes kind of ruined it with the camera showing Ellie strapping herself in before flying away," noted one fan.

Fans were not happy with the camera angles

A second fumed: "What's up with the camera work? It's making me feel nauseous," and a third said: "Ellie was a little messy, but not as messy as that camera work," finishing their comment with a face palm emoji.

"Camera work on 'Strictly making me travel sick," another exclaimed, and another commented: "Omg the camera angles are horrific tonight! They keep missing the important steps, showing half of the bodies and are too far away at times."

Others joked that the cameramen must have been out "drinking" before taking to the stage.

The stars were in Blackpool

Despite the strange angles, fans have still been enjoying the show, having been treated to excellent routines from the likes of Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford.

The judges have also been generous with their scores tonight, not having awarded anyone lower than a seven!

