Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin shares heartbreak ahead of live shows The pro dancer was paired with Ellie Simmonds this year

Strictly Come Dancing is finally heading back to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, but it appears not everyone is happy as pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin shared his heartbreak ahead of Saturday night's live show.

The professional dancer was reminded that this time last year, he and celebrity partner Tilly Ramsay had just received a perfect score for their ­Matilda-themed Couple's Choice routine. Although he reflected on the iconic moment, he also shared his disappointment that he would not be taking to the floor with a partner during the special show.

"Could have been my first Blackpool," he wrote alongside a tear emoji. "Now being here I would have LOVED doing it." He finished the post with a broken heart emoji.

For this year's series of Strictly, Nikita was paired with paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, but the pair were controversially eliminated following their Charleston.

Even though they had scored a very respectable 33 for their routine, they ended up in the dance-off against Nova Jones star Molly Rainford and partner Carlos Gu.

Following the dance-off, the judges chose to unanimously save Molly and Carlos, meaning that Ellie and Nikita left the competition.

Nikita was disappointed he wouldn't be dancing in Blackpool

Following her elimination, Ellie said: " It was really really horrible, we were so shocked and it's just not nice. We didn't want anyone to be in the dance-off."

She continued: "When we saw it was us, and to hear it was Molly and Carlos as well, who are absolutely incredible, all of us are like family, so to see that they were in the dance-off as well was so sad. You don't want anyone to go home!"

Asked about his time with Ellie on the show, Nikita said: "It's honestly a little bit difficult to talk right now but I'm just really grateful to have had this experience, to have had every single second with you. Every moment, even our struggles."

