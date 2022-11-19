Everything you need to know about Strictly star Hamza Yassin's love life The Strictly star is currently single

Since appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, Hamza Yassin has become a fan favourite, with many hoping that The Countryfile star might even take home the iconic glitterball for 2022. An extremely hard worker, prior to joining the hit BBC series, he also opened up about his increasingly busy schedule, which he admitted has affected his love life.

RELATED: Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan reveal downside to Blackpool special

Revealing his relationship status, Hamza recently confirmed that he is currently single, explaining that the requirements of his job as a wildlife cameraman and presenter can make it difficult to date, especially when living in remote locations for filming.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's James and Ola Jordan share predictions of who will LEAVE during Blackpool episode

Asked by The Guardian whether it had been hard for him to find a partner, he said:

"My job doesn't really allow for a relationship. How can you sustain a relationship, like: 'I'm sending you a text message from a satellite phone because I'm in the Arctic for two months.'"

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas sets the record straight on fall-out with co-star

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis predicts Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 winner

He continued: "It's more of a job kind of problem, rather than a place, though the place definitely adds to it."

Hamza also clarified that he's not on any dating apps right now, joking that he'd have to set a 150-mile radius to be able to meet anyone.

Hamza has explained that the demands of his job make it difficult to meet people

"I do feel isolated on probably one day a year when I'm just having a down day," he said, "but most of the time I am surrounded by people who I love."

Hamza currently resides in a village in the Ardnamurchan Peninsula in Scotland's West Highlands, which he first moved to at the age of eight.

Hamza currently lives in a remote village in the Ardnamurchan Peninsula

While the star keeps his unconventional home life under wraps, during a This Morning segment he revealed a snippet of his life back in Scotland, including the weekly trip he makes to do his food shop, explaining that he has to take a ferry to reach the supermarket.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.