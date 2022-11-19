Strictly 2022: Fleur East scores first perfect score – see iconic routine

Fans have been waiting for the first celeb to score a perfect score, and we finally got it during the show's Blackpool special.

TRENDING NOW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise at Elton John concert – but it's not what you think

Singer Fleur East took to the dancefloor to perform a Couple's Choice routine to a Destiny's Child megamix and she blew all of the judges away. Craig Revel Horwood simply said: "One word, three syllables, beginning with 'f' FAB-U-LOUS!" He received rapturous applause as the other judges proceeded to give their critiques.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Fleur East scores first perfect score of series

Motsi Mabuse compared Fleur to a lost member of Destiny's Child, saying she would tell Beyoncé that she should be in the band. She also referenced a previous time where she knocked her chair over after being impressed by the singer.

RELATED: Strictly's Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister – watch

DISCOVER: What is Strictly star Will Mellor's net worth?

Shirley called it an "iconic routine that would go down in history" while Anton du Beke added that he felt they were "waiting for this number" from Fleur since she signed onto the series.

The judges gave out their first perfect score

Claudia implored Craig to get his ten paddle out for the show-stopping routine, and after a long pause, he finally obliged!

Fans went wild on social media, as one enthused: "Fleur being the first to get a 40 works well with my fantasy," and a second posted: "K'nell! Fleur East! Fab-u-lous!! Brilliant night on Strictly tonight."

A third said: "That was so well deserved!!!!! Well done Fleur I'm so happy for you," and a fourth confessed they were left in tears, as they shared: "As if it was gonna be anything other than #40. I'm actually crying for fleur and Vito, outstanding dance."

Fleur's routine was incredible

Fans have been highly anticipating the Blackpool special, after having been absent from the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the past two years.

And given the perfect score, it was certainly worth the wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.