Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister – watch

Jayde Adams is a delight on the Strictly dancefloor with her infectious positivity and moving messages, but she made us all emotional this time.

Ahead of her American Smooth, the comedian tearfully shared that the dance would be dedicated to her late sister, who she used to dance with when they were both younger. Speaking to her partner Karen Hauer in a heartbreaking VT, Jayde shared she had wanted to be in a same-sex partnership so that she was able to do lifts, fearing the male pros wouldn't be able to lift her.

Tearing up while speaking to Karen, she said: "Give me a second," before adding: "I didn't just lose a sister, I lost a best friend, I lost my dance partner. Her telling me to make everyone laugh was my calling."

Karen was seen with tears in her eyes as Jayde explained how important her late sister was to her, and they shared an embrace ahead of the dance.

The couple's emotional dance to Wind Beneath my Wings, got a strong response from the judges, with Shirley Ballas calling Jayde her "hero".

She continued: "Your sister will be proud of you, but thank you for doing that for everyone who has lost a loved one."

The dance earned them 31 marks from the judges, the highest the couple has managed to achieve so far, and Motsi was even seen wiping away a tear as she awarded the pair an eight.

