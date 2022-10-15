What is Strictly star Will Mellor's net worth? The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star is a Saturday night delight!

Will Mellor has been one of the standout stars on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, regularly winning viewers over with his show-stopping routines.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Strictly's Will Mellor needed permission to take part in dance show

So far, viewers have been treated to a leaderboard-topping Jive, a sexy Salsa and a stunning American Smooth set to Dirty Dancing. The actor has been part on our screens since 1990, and in the 32 years that he's been acting, Will is likely to have amassed a small fortune.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor shares emotional tribute to mum

The actor has been thrilling us since he first appeared in Children's Ward. Since then, he has had high-profile roles in Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Coronation Street.

READ: Are Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin and celeb co-star dating? Details

EXCLUSIVE: Giovanni Pernice laughs off early Strictly exit with candid comment

Despite amassing his money, the actor revealed last year that he was targeted by thieves in a money laundering scheme after they stole his identity.

Speaking to his Two Pints co-star, Ralf Little, he shared: "It was only a year and a half ago. A lovely lady who lives opposite across the road said, 'I just want to let you know there's been a strange person going into your mail box'.

"So I checked my CCTV and there's this lad, he put his hand in my letterbox and took something out.

The actor was once targeted by scammers

"He's following the postman. They've robbed my identity and they've opened bank accounts in my name."

Will lost £10,000, but was ultimately able to recover the funds.

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's James Bye admits feeling 'pressure' this weekend after shock moment on show

MORE: Shirley Ballas and fellow Strictly stars react to Anton Du Beke's best judge award at NTAs

The 46-year-old is taking part in this year's Strictly in honour of his late father and during last week's show, he gave an emotional shoutout to his mum, who was in the audience.

The star said: "To put a smile on her face with what she's been through, she's an unbelievable woman, I'm so happy she's here tonight."

Will has been impressing with his dancing

His mum looked visibly emotional as her daughter comforted her. He added: "She's everything to me. If she's happy, I'm happy."

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice put on loving display at NTAs

SEE: Helen Skelton breaks silence with family photo after ex-husband's surprise baby news

Will's dad, Bill Mellor, sadly died in 2020 after losing his battle to cancer. He passed away just two weeks after being diagnosed.

The actor revealed that losing his dad to cancer changed his mind set and encouraged him to "grab life", which in turn made him sign up to the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.