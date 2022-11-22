Strictly's Shirley Ballas overcome with emotion as 'beautiful' son Mark celebrates major win The professional dancer shared her pride

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas shared a touching update on Tuesday following her son's triumphant win on Dancing with the Stars.

Jumping on her Instagram Stories, the doting mother appeared overcome with emotion as she proudly celebrated Mark's impressive achievement.

WATCH: Shirley Ballas bursts with pride following Mark's triumphant competition win

With her voice cracking, the 62-year-old gushed: "So I've stayed up all night. It's now 3am in the morning, and my son, my beautiful son Mark and Charli just won the Mirrorball trophy."

She continued: "And a huge thank you to Harry who's kept me abreast of everything and Corky… Nanny and I just got up now to have a little brandy because our nerves have gone. Huge congratulations to Mark for a beautiful season and to Charli for really working hard."

Charli and Mark emerged triumphant in the final

Elsewhere on Instagram, Shirley shared a montage of joyous photos documenting the dancing duo's glorious win.

Fans went wild on Twitter, with one commenting: "SO HAPPY FOR THEM, WELL DESERVED!!! Absolutely loved every second of their dances," whilst a second enthused: "Beautiful freestyle! I got goosebumps".

"Incredibly proud of Char," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "What a fabulous performance!! I loved watching Charli and Mark dance together this season".

Shirley shares Mark with ex-husband Corky

Charli, 18, beat stiff competition from the likes of Shangela, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey. And while the four finalists impressed the judging panel with their sensational performances, Charli and Mark managed to scoop perfect scores for both their Jive redemption dance and Freestyle dance routine.

Whilst Charli is a global TikTok dancing sensation, professional dancer Mark has dancing in his blood. Mark's mom, Shirley Ballas, has been dubbed as the 'Queen of Latin' and has won numerous world championships, and dad Corky is a former competitive ballroom dancer who holds several Latin dance championship titles.

Danny and Shirley have been together since 2019

Shirley and Corky tied the knot in 1985, before eventually divorcing in 2007. Shirley has since found love with actor Danny Taylor. The loved-up duo first met during the 2018-2019 winter pantomime season, where they both took part in a Christmas production of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire.

