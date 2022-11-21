Is Shirley Ballas quitting Strictly to take on judging role on Dancing With the Stars? The star has been on the BBC show since 2017

Shirley Ballas is a head judge on Strictly Come Dancing and often divides fans' opinions with her scores and comments - including this weekend when she chose to save Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, instead of Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

While she is very much loved in the UK, fans seem to believe she could be headed to the US to be a judge on Dancing With the Stars.

WATCH: Shirley Ballas' son Mark performs on Dancing with the Stars

Last week, Len Goodman announced his departure after judging for 17 years on the hit show, and many think that Shirley could replace him.

"I vote for you, Shirley to be the new head judge on Dancing With The Stars!" one fan told her on Twitter, whilst another added: "If Len is leaving dwts, Shirley is definitely replacing him, so she could be leaving Strictly or doing what Bruno used to do to commute between both shows."

Shirley posing alongside her son Mark and his wife BC Jean

Despite living in the UK, Shirley likes to keep up with DWTS, mainly because her son, Mark Ballas, is currently a professional dancer on the show.

The 36-year-old has been on Dancing with the Stars for 19 seasons and has lifted the glitterball trophy on two occasions.

Shirley has been a judge on Strictly since 2017

Mark has made it to the finals on eight times, and on Monday he will dance to win the trophy one more time alongside his current celebrity partner, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

Shirley has been supporting the couple throughout the competition, most recently telling them: "A huge congratulations to @charlidamelio and @MarkBallas for making the final of DWTS PASO DOBLE AND V WALTZ just beautiful in every way. I stayed awake all night as there is an 8-hour time change. Phenomenal performance #DWTS."

