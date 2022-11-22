Strictly's Tyler West comforts teary-eyed Dianne Buswell in emotional exit interview

Their Strictly Come Dancing journey may have come to an end, but that didn't stop Tyler West and Dianne Buswell from forming a special friendship.

During their It Takes Two post-exit interview on Monday, the radio DJ was on hand to comfort the professional dancer who was seen breaking down in tears as they watched a compilation of their best bits.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell breaks down in tears on It Takes Two

"Honestly dancing with Tyler every single week, I have felt so comfortable," the pro dancer remarked. "I have so much trust in him, more so than some of the pro dancers! He is just amazing. He always says to me, 'I promise you I'll never drop you'."

When asked about having Tyler as a partner, Dianne said: "Tyler is just everything you want in a partner and more, I can't even explain how grateful I am to be given this opportunity to be able to give my best choreography, because he's just such a talent.

"And like I said in our leaving speech, your [Tyler's] smile lights up a room and you always gave me everything and more. So thank you so much. You're an absolute legend."

After a Salsa to a KC and The Sunshine Band Megamix, Tyler and Dianne found themselves in the bottom two in Sunday’s results show against Molly and Carlos who performed a Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow.

Both Tyler and Dianne were emotional after their exit

Following the dance-off, it was the end of Tyler and Dianne’s Strictly journey as they became the next couple to leave this year’s competition.

Of his Strictly experience, Tyler added: "I'm just little old Tyler from some South London council estate, it's just surreal to then be dancing in front of millions of people. I used to be the shyest kid ever, she [Dianne] brought the best out me on that dance floor…

"Di is what Strictly is all about. She has the passion, she has the power, she has the drive, she has the creativity and she has the patience!"

