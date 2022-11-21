Strictly fans identify Tyler West and Dianne Buswell's 'big mistake'

Strictly Come Dancing saw the seventh couple eliminated from the competition on Sunday following a tense dance-off.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell were pitted against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu – but ultimately lost their place in the show following the judges' vote.

WATCH: Tyler West and a tearful Dianne Buswell bid farewell to Strictly

When asked by Tess Daly about his time on the show, Tyler said: "I'm more than a two-step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it's everything and more, it's changed my life…"

Dianne sweetly added: "You have been an absolute joy to work with… you are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud…"

Tyler and Dianne left the show after a tough dance-off

While fans were naturally disappointed to see the couple leave, they did suggest they had made a big mistake in their routine.

"Why are there so many backing dancers? I can't even pay attention to Tyler and Dianne," one complained. A second echoed: "Way too many backing dancers there. It's so distracting."

A third said: "Where were Dianne and Tyler? All I could see were those other dancers…" And a fourth shared: "Far too many backing dancers. Big mistake."

Fans have complained about the amount of backing dancers

Taking to Instagram after their elimination, Tyler shared a series of photos documenting his journey with Dianne and wrote: "And just like that our @bbcstrictly journey has come to an end. We are gutted but soo grateful.

"We have loved every single second dancing each week. But most of all we wanted to say the biggest thank you for all of your support to get us this far, it genuinely means the world. We danced Blackpool!!!

Tyler and Dianne were the seventh couple to be eliminated

"Shoutout to the best crew, everyone BTS to make the show what it is, so grateful that we get to be part of that. It's an unreal feeling going out there each week - a feeling we are truly going to miss, thankyou for being part of our Strictly 22."

