Tyler West became the eighth celebrity to leave Strictly following Sunday's episode of the show. It was held at Blackpool this weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and the couples all brought their A games.

However, Tyler and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, ended up in the bottom two after their Salsa, where they were joined by Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, who performed their Jive again.

Tyler appeared in the dance-off after Craig had suggested there wasn't enough "hip action" in his movements on Saturday night, even cheekily hinting that Will Mellor should give him some tips.

Several viewers were less than impressed with the judge's comments, taking to Twitter, where one responded: "Craig that was uncalled for and actually Tyler's hips were incredible," and another agreed: "There was nothing wrong with Tyler's hips".

However, Craig complimented Tyler's performance on Sunday, saying: "Tyler, incredible hips, this time round, amazing.

Tyler and Dianne performed their Jive again

"Molly, lighter, brighter, much more precise. I am finding this really difficult for the first time this season, but I would like to save Molly and Carlos."

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Molly and Carlos, adding: "I've based my decision because of technique styles and presentation and I am going to save Molly and Carlos."

Anton Du Beke chose to save Tyler and Dianne, meaning that the final decision came down to head judge Shirley Ballas.

The pair was in the dance-off alongside Molly and Carlos

She commented: "Both couples were outstanding, both improved their performances but I am going to go with what I believe in, and that is a quality of movement and precision in partnering, and I am going to go with Molly and Carlos".

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Tyler said: "I'm more than a two-step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it's everything and more, it's changed my life…"

Dianne sweetly added: "You have been an absolute joy to work with… you are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud…"

