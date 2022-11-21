Strictly's James Jordan claims Tyler West and Dianne Buswell were 'robbed' following elimination The presenter became the eighth celebrity to leave the show

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has spoken out after Tyler West and Dianne Buswell were voted off the popular BBC show on Sunday.

MORE: Molly Rainford breaks silence after latest Strictly exit divides fans

The pair faced the dance-off alongside Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, with the latter being saved by three of the judges: Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyler West and a tearful Dianne Buswell bid farewell to Strictly

Taking to Instagram, James, who writes an exclusive Strictly column for HELLO! alongside wife Ola Jordan, claimed Tyler and Dianne had been "robbed".

RELATED: Strictly fans identify Tyler West and Dianne Buswell's 'big mistake'

READ: Strictly viewers make plea amid complaints about Blackpool show

"ROBBED!!! Wrong couple saved, and that’s nothing against Molly as I've always had her back when she's been in the dance off before. And I think she's great. However - Tyler and Dianne were far superior in that dance off. I will ALWAYS speak the truth," he wrote.

Dianne and Tyler left the show on Sunday

Fans were quick to comment on his post, with many agreeing with his statement.

"Agree 100% Tyler's routine was far better. Molly had two sections where it was just running to the next position. Come on James spill the beans, why does this happen? Is it anything to do with going on the tour?"

Another remarked: "Agree, I didn't actually enjoy molly and Carlos' jive, I loved Dianne and Tyler's chemistry as well xx he will be missed. I thought he may have made it to the final xx."

A third added: "Tyler was much better. Very surprised at Shirley, as she’s loved Tyler every other week."

The pair became the eighth pair to leave the show this series

Reacting to his shock exit on Sunday, Tyler told his fans: "And just like that our @bbcstrictly journey has come to an end. We are gutted but soo grateful. We have loved every single second dancing each week. But most of all we wanted to say the biggest thank you for all of your support to get us this far, it genuinely means the world. We danced Blackpool!!!"

He added: "Shoutout to the best crew, everyone BTS to make the show what it is, so grateful that we get to be part of that. It's an unreal feeling going out there each week - a feeling we are truly going to miss, thank you for being part of our Strictly 22’ #tydi."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.