Meg Ryan was considered one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the industry during the 1990s and early 00s, thanks to her many iconic performances, particularly in romantic-comedies.

However, the actress has since been a lot more sparse with her roles after having decided to try her hand at directing and producing as well.

Fans have been awaiting the star's return, and after having turned 61 earlier in the week on 19 November, has become a talking point more than ever.

Fortunately, earlier in the year, Meg announced that she would be making her grand return to the screen in the movie What Happens Later.

She simply announced the news with the help of the film's poster on her social media, and the project, also starring David Duchovny, is slated for a 2023 release.

The film is presumably about two people who meet and develop a romantic connection, only to contemplate on it later in life based on the film's tagline: "They missed their connection."

Meg is set to return to the screen in 2023

It's the second film that Meg will also be directing, following 2015's Ithaca, her last feature film project excluding an archival footage cameo in Top Gun: Maverick.

The actress made her film debut in 1981 in Rich and Famous while appearing on TV in As The World Turns as a main cast member for two years. She continued acting in several other films of varying genres while building her portfolio.

She achieved her breakthrough with 1989's When Harry Met Sally…, eventually becoming the queen of rom-coms with other standout performances in Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail, and French Kiss, among others.

The actress was one of the most popular names on the screen for a good decade

She continued consistently appearing in projects till the early 00s, eventually reducing her roles to limited independent projects, with What Happens Later being her first big screen project in almost eight years.

