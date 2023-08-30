Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans as she shares disappointing season six update

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has apologized to fans for not promoting the upcoming fifth season of the popular Netflix drama.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the actress, who stars as Mel Monroe in the series, explained that due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she isn't able to go back to work or discuss anything "work-related" on social media, confirming that production on season six is still on hold.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans ahead of season five premiere

Addressing her followers from her kitchen at her Georgia home, she said: "I feel like I've been cooking since I got back from dropping off my daughter at school. I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

© Netflix Alexandra confirmed that production on season six is still on hold

The 41-year-old continued: "I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird. I'm not usually somebody who likes doing a lot of promotion or interviews just because it can be rather daunting and stressful."

She added: "So I'm trying to do cooking because that's what I love to do and share with you when I'm at home strike or no strike."

Why is production on Virgin River season six on hold?

Like many shows, production on Virgin River is currently on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The unions called on their members to strike over ongoing labor disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios including Netflix, Disney and Amazon.

© Netflix Alexandra explained that she isn't allowed to post anything 'work-related' due to the strike

Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, shared an update back in May, explaining that filming for season six would begin as soon as the strike has come to an end, which industry insiders predict will be in the fall.

MORE: 5 Virgin River fan theories we're obsessed with ahead of season five

MORE: Inside Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge's sentimental family home

"#VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled," she wrote.

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge as Jack and Mel

Thankfully, fans can look forward to the upcoming release of season five, which arrives on Netflix on September 7. Viewers will be able to binge-watch the first eight episodes immediately, with two festive specials arriving just in time for the holiday season on November 30.

What will happen in Virgin River season five?

The residents of Virgin River are headed for some major drama in season five as a terrifying wildfire rips through the town.

Fans can also expect to see "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye".

The series returns on September 7

Meanwhile, when Doc and Hope's respective impairments prompt the couple to question their identities, they must find solace in their community, their young new family and in each other.

As for Mel, the nurse is forced to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy sparks an unexpected emotional connection to her past. In a behind-the-scenes photo posted to the show's official Instagram page, fans spotted the first signs of Mel's baby bump. Click here to see it.