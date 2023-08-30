Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meg Ryan's love life: All about her A-List exes off the screen amid her on-screen rom-com comeback
Subscribe

All about Meg Ryan's A-List past loves off the screen ahead of on-screen rom-com comeback

The star of upcoming rom-com What Happens Later has fallen in love with major A-Listers on and off the screen

Meg Ryan attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York

The queen of romantic comedies is back! Meg Ryan, beloved for classics like You've Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and more, is making her much-needed rom-com comeback this October 13th.

Now 61, the actress is the star, producer, and director of What Happens Later, which co-stars David Duchovny, and is based on Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star, where two exes are stranded in an airport together overnight.

On the screen, Meg's love interests have been played by such superstars such as Tom Hanks, Billy Crystal, Hugh Jackman, and more, but who have been her love interests off the screen? Read everything to know about her love life below.

WATCH: Meg Ryan makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan at "The Parent Trap" Los Angeles Premiere© Getty
Meg and Dennis were together from 1991 to 2000

In the midst of establishing herself as a Hollywood leading lady, Meg started dating fellow Hollywood leading man Dennis Quaid, who she married in 1991. On April 24, 1992, they gave the world yet another nepo-baby: their son Jack Quaid, who today is the lead star of superhero series The Boys, and most recently had a role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The former couple eventually separated in 2000, and finalized their divorce the following year. They have since both accused each other of being unfaithful, and in 2006, Meg told Oprah the marriage was "very unhealthy."

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California for the 52nd Annual Directors Guild Awards in March of 2000© Getty
Meg and Russell dated for less than a year

Meg and Russell met while filming action thriller Proof of Life, which premiered in 2000. There had been rumors swirling that she fell for her co-star while her marriage to Dennis unraveled, but in the aforementioned Oprah interview, she maintained: "I did not leave my marriage for Russell Crowe. My marriage was not working."

MORE: Russell Crowe makes bold statement about his professional future: 'I will just stop'

They dated for less than a year, and split in June of 2001.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp attend Taormina Filmfest on June 20, 2013 in Taormina, Italy© Getty
Meg and John dated twice

Meg and the "Jack and Diane" singer were first linked together in late 2010, and they dated until 2014. They rekindled their romance two years later, and in 2018, they announced their engagement, however they called it off for good in 2019. 

MORE: John Mellencamp on his relationship with Meg Ryan

In June 2023 John confessed to Esquire: "I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years. She doesn't love me so much. She's a great girl. I'm just a [expletive] boyfriend."

Who is Meg Ryan dating now?

Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True Ryan attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 during Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019© Getty
The actress has one son with Dennis, Jack, and in 2006, she adopted daughter Daisy True

Though she is back to playing characters falling in love, when it comes to her life off the screen, Meg has not been publicly linked to anyone since John. In 2006, she adopted daughter Daisy True from China, who she has largely kept out of the spotlight. 

MORE: Meg Ryan buys $7million apartment in star-studded New York building

Dennis went on to marry Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018, and in 2020, he married Laura Savoie, who is 39 years his junior. Meanwhile, Russell married Danielle Spencer in 2003, though they also divorced in 2018. In 2022, Russell started dating skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, who is 27 years his junior, after they met through his daughter, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Teddi Mellencamp.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more