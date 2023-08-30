All about Meg Ryan's A-List past loves off the screen ahead of on-screen rom-com comeback

The star of upcoming rom-com What Happens Later has fallen in love with major A-Listers on and off the screen

The queen of romantic comedies is back! Meg Ryan, beloved for classics like You've Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and more, is making her much-needed rom-com comeback this October 13th.

Now 61, the actress is the star, producer, and director of What Happens Later, which co-stars David Duchovny, and is based on Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star, where two exes are stranded in an airport together overnight.

On the screen, Meg's love interests have been played by such superstars such as Tom Hanks, Billy Crystal, Hugh Jackman, and more, but who have been her love interests off the screen? Read everything to know about her love life below.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

© Getty Meg and Dennis were together from 1991 to 2000

In the midst of establishing herself as a Hollywood leading lady, Meg started dating fellow Hollywood leading man Dennis Quaid, who she married in 1991. On April 24, 1992, they gave the world yet another nepo-baby: their son Jack Quaid, who today is the lead star of superhero series The Boys, and most recently had a role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The former couple eventually separated in 2000, and finalized their divorce the following year. They have since both accused each other of being unfaithful, and in 2006, Meg told Oprah the marriage was "very unhealthy."

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe

© Getty Meg and Russell dated for less than a year

Meg and Russell met while filming action thriller Proof of Life, which premiered in 2000. There had been rumors swirling that she fell for her co-star while her marriage to Dennis unraveled, but in the aforementioned Oprah interview, she maintained: "I did not leave my marriage for Russell Crowe. My marriage was not working."

They dated for less than a year, and split in June of 2001.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp

© Getty Meg and John dated twice

Meg and the "Jack and Diane" singer were first linked together in late 2010, and they dated until 2014. They rekindled their romance two years later, and in 2018, they announced their engagement, however they called it off for good in 2019.

In June 2023 John confessed to Esquire: "I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years. She doesn't love me so much. She's a great girl. I'm just a [expletive] boyfriend."

Who is Meg Ryan dating now?

© Getty The actress has one son with Dennis, Jack, and in 2006, she adopted daughter Daisy True

Though she is back to playing characters falling in love, when it comes to her life off the screen, Meg has not been publicly linked to anyone since John. In 2006, she adopted daughter Daisy True from China, who she has largely kept out of the spotlight.

Dennis went on to marry Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018, and in 2020, he married Laura Savoie, who is 39 years his junior. Meanwhile, Russell married Danielle Spencer in 2003, though they also divorced in 2018. In 2022, Russell started dating skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, who is 27 years his junior, after they met through his daughter, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Teddi Mellencamp.

