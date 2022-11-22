Daily Lowdown: Mel C and Simon Cowell chat to HELLO! at Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Mel C and Simon Cowell chatting to HELLO! at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London held on Monday.

Not only that, Elton John puts on his final ever Stateside show, and Sam Ryder has big NYE news. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Mel C has revealed whether a Spice Girls reunion is on the cards following a recent viral video of the group singing. The singer was attending the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London when she spoke to HELLO! about a video from Geri Horner's birthday party which saw the girls singing together including Victoria Beckham! Mel explained how the group is always looking for ways to work together and that the girl band would love to work together again.

Also at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards was Simon Cowell who picked up the award for Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy. The Syco boss was presented his award on stage by his fiancee Lauren Silverman, who said that she was glad their young son Eric had such a good role model. Simon then spoke to HELLO! backstage about how proud he is of their eight-year-old, who is clearly following in his dad's footsteps with his kindness. But it seems the star wanted to keep coy when it came to his wedding plans.

Elton John has performed his last-ever US concert. The legendary hitmaker took to the stage at the Dodger's Stadium in Los Angeles to conclude the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and he went out with a bang, bringing along some friends with him for the ride. The Tiny Dancer singer brought out Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlisle, and Kiki Dee to perform hits such as Cold Heart, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me, and Don't Go Breaking My Heart. The star later took to Instagram to state how grateful he was to his American fans for 'making' his career and for their generosity, love, and loyalty over the years.

After wowing everyone with his hit song Space, Man, Sam Ryder has announced a very special performance for NYE. The Eurovision star will be fronting a special programme on BBC One and iPlayer titled Sam Ryder's All-Star New Year's Eve party, which will see him perform a number of classic tunes and duets. The programme will air on December 31 following the capital's full firework display, which will be the country's first since 2019. Sam said of the news that he couldn't think of a better way to round off his incredible year and we totally agree.

And Tik Tok sensation Charli D'Amelio and her professional partner Mark Ballas have been crowned the champions of this year's Dancing With the Stars. The pair took to the dancefloor during the epic finale to perform two dances including a freestyle routine of their choice. Charli and Mark, who had topped the leaderboard multiple times throughout the season, scored perfectly during the finale before they were announced as winners. Meanwhile, Mark Ballas' mum, Strictly head judge Shirley, took to Instagram to express how proud she was of her son and Charli.

