The Daily Lowdown: Adele makes announcement after kicking off her Vegas residency

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Adele making an announcement about her Vegas residency and Taylor Swift winning big at the AMAs...

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce makes history after 2023 Grammy nominations revealed

Not only that, Pink shared a wonderful tribute to Olivia Newton-John during the awards ceremony, and Miley Cyrus has new music dropping next year. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Adele kicked off her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency this weekend and the singer made a very special announcement following her first performance. Taking to social media, the Easy On Me singer revealed that she plans to ring in 2023 by being on stage. Adele explained how NYE is normally a let a down for her but won't be this year thanks to her putting on another show-stopping performance in Sin City to celebrate the occasion. The star also said she wants her fans to dress up to the nines for the special night.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look very loved up in rare personal video – WATCH

MORE: Everything you need to know about World Cup star Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland

Adele performs onstage at the Las Vegas Colesseum

The American Music Awards took place in LA and it was Taylor Swift who was the big winner of the evening. The Anti-hero star took home six titles across the evening including Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Female Country Artist thanks to her re-recorded album of Red. She was also awarded the title for Best Music Video for her adored 10-minute short film for All Too Well. Although Taylor reigned champion it was also a good night for Harry Styles who won Favorite Male Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Song for As It Was, while BTS won Favourite Group – marking the K-pop band's fourth consecutive win.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, there wasn't a dry eye in the house when singer Pink took to the stage to perform a beautiful tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The What About Us star belted out the iconic Hopelessly Devoted To You to the crowd after telling reporters backstage ahead of the ceremony how Olivia was an icon and a wonderful human being. Later on during the AMAs, Pink sang for a second time, this time performing her high-energy track Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

Kelly Rowland at the AMAs

But the awards, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, also faced some controversy when Chris Brown won the award for favorite male RnB artist – a move which prompted some boos from the crowd. Chris wasn't present at the event, leaving Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland to accept the award on the Wall to Wall singer's behalf. However, the star was interrupted by heckles from the crowd and took the opportunity to defend the controversial singer. It came soon after Chris himself alleged at the AMAs canceled at the last minute a planned tribute from him to Michael Jackson marking the 40th anniversary of Thriller, the artist claimed he was not given a reason for the cancellation.

Fans of Miley Cyrus will be pleased to know that the star is gearing up to release new music in 2023. The singer has teamed up once again with Mike Will Made It, the producer behind her hit record Bangerz, to create new material. The news was teased on social media with a series of snaps of Miley and Mike in the studio working on their new music before Mike then shared the images along with a caption of 2023 – we can't wait.

And the England football team are celebrating today as they have won their first game in the 2022 World Cup which is taking place in Qatar. The squad beat the Iranian team 6-2 with stars like Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling all scoring for the England side. Despite heavy criticism and controversy, the tournament kicked off in Qatar over the weekend and will run four weeks.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.