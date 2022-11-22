Kym Marsh to miss Strictly show at the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 The star and Graziano Di Prima will not take part in week nine

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima have been forced to drop out of this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing after the Coronation Street star tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE: Strictly's Kym Marsh in tears as husband watches emotional dance

A Strictly spokesperson confirmed the news to press in a statement which read: "Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kym Marsh breaks down in tears after making a mistake on show

"As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

The star, who is yet to speak out on the news, was due to take to the floor with her professional partner to perform another show-stopping routine following their Paso Doble to Rihanna's Only Girl in the World/We Found Love during last weekend's Blackpool special.

MORE: Strictly's Tyler West comforts teary-eyed Dianne Buswell in emotional exit interview

Exclusive: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman reveals secret tears during Saturday's show

Kym and Graziano will not dance this weekend

For the routine, which sparked some praise but also criticism from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, received a score of 33, putting them second from the bottom above Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe.

The BBC are yet to confirm whether Kym's absence this weekend will affect the elimination process for the remaining celebrities.

If all being well, they will return next week

Fans have responded to the news of Kym and Graziano missing the upcoming ninth week, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person wrote: "That's wrong when it's so close to the end!"

A second added: "Ooh, no Kym on #Strictly this Saturday: she's tested positive for Covid!" A third said: "[Kym] will get automatic rollover into following week's show… Wow that makes this weekend crucial in the dance off #strictly get well soon @msm4rsh."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.