Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh showed off a painful injury with her followers ahead of her performance in the ballroom this weekend.

The actress, who is paired up with Graziano Di Prima this year, took to her Instagram Stories to share she had hurt her ankle while in rehearsal.

WATCH: Kym and Graziano's HELLO! shot: Who knows who best?

Putting on a brave face, the star put her thumbs up and smiled at the camera while her ankle, which looked bruised and swollen, rested on her professional partner's leg. Kym joked to the camera: "It's going well!" before the pair laughed off the mishap.

Kym and Graziano have been working hard in the studio all week rehearsing for their big number at Elstree Studios this weekend. The pair have been gearing up to perform their Argentine Tango, one of the show's most technical styles, to the song John Powells' Assassin's Tango.

Kym Marsh showed off her ankle injury on Instagram

They will no doubt be hoping to impress the judges and audiences at home with their routine to avoid the dreaded dance-off, which saw James Bye and Fleur East go head-to-head last week, resulting in James being voted off.

Meanwhile, bosses on the show put out a statement this week clarifying what happened during last week's dance-off after it was reported that Fleur and her partner, Vito Coppola, were allowed to restart their routine.

The dancing couple, who were voted through to next week unanimously by the judges, were forced to halt their salsa during the recording of the salsa due to an "incident with a prop".

The pair will be hoping to avoid the dance-off this week

The BBC's statement explained: "After an incident with a prop at the beginning of Fleur and Vito's dance-off performance, the decision was made to halt proceedings to check they were not injured, as a matter of urgency.

"As they had not begun to dance before the incident occurred, it was decided they could start the performance again, once it was confirmed they were fit to do so."

