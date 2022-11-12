Strictly's Kym Marsh: What happened to pop group Hear'Say?

Kym Marsh has been coupled up with professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima on the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

And last week the actress and presenter seriously impressed the judges with her passionate Argentine Tango performed to John Powell’s Assassin's Tango. Receiving their highest score to date, the dancing duo scooped a dazzling 37 points – fab-u-lous!

Away from the Strictly dance floor, Kym enjoys a successful career as an actress. She currently plays Nicky Walters in Waterloo Road and has previously appeared in the likes of Holby City and Coronation Street. But did you know that the TV star initially rose to fame as a member of pop group Hear'Say?

In 2000, Kym catapulted to stardom after she auditioned for ITV talent show, Popstars. She formed part of a newly formed band called Hear'Say, along with Danny Foster, Myleene Klass, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan.

Hear'Say formed in early 2001

After impressing the nation with their vocal abilities and pop prowess, Hear'Say achieved instant success with their first single, Pure and Simple. The hit song went straight to number 1 on the UK Singles Chart in March 2001, selling just under 550,000 copies.

Despite the group's initial triumph, Hear'Say's follow up singles enjoyed little success. And in January 2002, Kym announced that she was leaving the band in a bid to pursue solo projects. Much to the disappointment of fans, Hear'Say eventually split up in October 2002.

The actress later revealed that her decision to leave was partly influenced by her rocky relationship with bandmates Myleene Klass and Noel Sullivan.

Kym is best known for starring in Coronation Street

In her 2013 autobiography, From the Heart, Kym revealed: "Me and Myleene had a slanging match but someone split us up as we were due to go on air. Going on to perform our single was horrible. At one point, me and Myleene had to put our arms around one another. It was so fake and I hated every minute of it.

"We had been overheard arguing by staff at the studios and the following day our row was all over the newspapers. We managed to put it behind us but the niggles remained. I wish we'd been able to explain honestly how we were feeling. But the problems festered."

The actress shares daughter Emilie with ex-partner Jack Cunliffe

Despite their rift, Kym and Myleene managed to put their differences aside. After Kym and her partner tragically lost their little boy at 18 weeks, Myleene was among the first to offer the couple support. "Myleene really was there for me. She helped me choose the music for Archie's funeral and sent the most beautiful bouquet of flowers to the crematorium," Kym revealed.

Reflecting on their current friendship, the Strictly star added: "We have both grown up now that we have children of our own… Life is too short to hold grudges and what happened back then isn't anyone's fault. I am determined not to let anything, or anyone come between us again."

