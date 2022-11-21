Exclusive: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman reveals secret tears during Saturday's show The Strictly Come Dancing host spoke to HELLO!

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman revealed it all got a bit too much for her on Saturday evening, resulting in her privately breaking down in tears.

The glamorous BBC host, who takes to the ballroom alongside co-host Tess Daly each week, spoke to HELLO! at the 70th Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the prestigious Hilton Hotel, Park Lane on Tuesday. Claudia revealed she shed a tear after Fleur East received a clean sweep of perfect scores from the panel of judges.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals her secret tears during Strictly

Fleur took to the stage with Strictly pro Vito Coppola, performing a fierce Couple's Choice duet to an iconic Destiny's Child medley that marked the series' first four tens.

"It was amazing. We all cried," Claudia told HELLO! "It was because her mum was so moved. The atmosphere was electric. Craig was so clever because he took quite a long time to lift it [his paddle], and then he did."

The judges were blown away by Fleur's Couple's Choice dance

On the night, Craig Revel Horwood simply said: "One word, three syllables, beginning with 'f' FAB-U-LOUS!" He received rapturous applause as the other judges proceeded to give their critiques.

Shirley Ballas called it an "iconic routine that would go down in history" while Anton du Beke added that he felt they were "waiting for this number" from Fleur since she signed onto the series.

The TV star went on to explain the Strictly Glitterball is "anyone's game" at the moment, and she simply couldn't pick her favourite.

Claudia joined a star-studded list of guests at the glittering red carpet event, hosted by actress and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Claudia shared her delight at Fleur's perfect score

The Awards honour those who enrich the lives of millions through incredible creative contributions, therefore it is no surprise to HELLO! - as the official media partner of the glittering event - to see the names that make up the impressive list of celebrity winners this year. Take a look at the inspiring winners' list here.

