Strictly's Kym Marsh in tears as husband watches emotional dance

Kym Marsh was aiming to impress on Saturday night as she took to the floor with Graziano Di Prima to perform an American Smooth to Chasing Cars.

The Morning Live presenter was supported by her husband, who was in full military uniform, but she ended up in tears after she made a mistake in the routine. Although she kept her composure while receiving the judges' critiques, she couldn't hide her emotion when she went to speak with Claudia Winkleman afterwards.

WATCH: Kym Marsh breaks down in tears following "silly mistake"

Kym put the "silly mistakes" down to the "emotion of the evening" before she was comforted by Graziano with a hug.

The presenter was supported by her co-stars, with Claudia saying she didn't like seeing Kym so "sad" following the touching routine.

Graziano soon put a smile back on his partner's face when he spoke about "chocolate spread" which served as a visual metaphor for the dance, but Kym was set off again when she was reminded that it was the Blackpool special next week.

Graziano comforted Kym

She noted that Graziano hadn't danced there on Strictly and then went to give him an apology, although she was soon cut off by her co-stars who leant her their support once again.

Despite the mistake, the pair still earned an incredible score of 31 from the judges, including an eight from Craig Revel Horwood.

Elsewhere on Saturday night's show, Claudia dropped a hint that grime artist and chef Big Zuu might be signing up for the next series, and fans certainly seemed to love the idea.

