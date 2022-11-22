Katya Jones reveals plea to join new show away from Strictly The dancer has been on Strictly since 2016

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has revealed it's her "dream" to be a contestant on The Great British Sewing Bee and has pleaded with the show to include her in the next celebrity special.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the professional dancer responded to a question from one of her followers asking her to join the show.

Tagging the BBC sewing programme's official account, she asked: "Please can I do a celeb sewing bee?" before adding: "Literally my dream!!"

Katya's revelation comes just days after she and her ex-husband, Neil Jones, were reunited on the Strictly dance floor at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Sunday.

The former couple opened the show, accompanied by music from Eurovision Song Contest runner-up Sam Ryder, as well as other professional dancers.

Returning to the venue was clearly a special moment for Katya, who penned an emotional post about the iconic ballroom.

Katya hopes to join the celebrity special of The Great British Sewing Bee

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Blackpool means so much to @mr_njonesofficial and I. We met here back in 2008. We decided to dance together here. We made our first World Final and went on to win multiple National and International titles here. And now dancing with our Strictly family here is very special. There will always be only one Blackpool. Thank you."

The two dancers were married for six years before going their separate ways in August 2019, following her kiss with her 2018 Strictly partner Seann Walsh. While Katya and Neil are no longer together, they remain close friends.

Katya and Neil Jones were married for six years

She told Tim Lovejoy on the Lovejoy Hour podcast back in October: "I absolutely still support him, we are best friends. I know him better than he knows himself. He can't play poker around me, I know his face so well, it's actually a joke.

"His entire family literally became my family. I still call Helen my mother-in-law, we stay in touch constantly. They are my family, there's no other way and that's never gonna change regardless if we find other relationships."

