Strictly star Katya Jones pens sweet tribute to Blackpool where she first met Neil Jones The dancer took to Instagram on Friday

The cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing are returning to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time in two years, and it's got a number of the stars reminiscing about their favourite memories.

RELATED: How the Blackpool Tower Ballroom could give the Strictly dancers a rare advantage

Among them is Katya Jones, who has been in Blackpool this week to officially open the 'Christmas By The Sea' festive village, as well as attending week nine of Strictly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's James and Ola Jordan share predictions of who will LEAVE during Blackpool episode

Joined by her ex-husband and former dance partner Neil Jones for the festivities, Katya penned an emotional tribute to Blackpool on Friday, revealing that it holds a lot of sentimental meaning for both herself and Neil.

Taking to Instagram, Katya posted a video of them dancing, alongside the caption:

MORE: Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan reveal downside to Blackpool special

READ: Strictly's Shirley Ballas pens heartfelt message to son in touching update

"Blackpool means so much to @mr_njonesofficial and I. We met here back in 2008. We decided to dance together here. We made our first World Final and went on to win multiple National and International titles here. And now dancing with our Strictly family here is very special. There will always be only one Blackpool. Thank you."

Katya revealed that she first met her ex-husband and dance partner Neil Jones at Blackpool

While the pair are no longer together, Katya and Neil – who were married for six years – still remain close friends.

Back in October, while speaking to Tim Lovejoy on the Lovejoy Hour podcast, Katya told the presenter:

Katya and Neil have remained close friends

"I absolutely still support him, we are best friends. I know him better than he knows himself. He can't play poker around me, I know his face so well, it's actually a joke."

She added: "His entire family literally became my family. I still call Helen my mother-in-law, we stay in touch constantly. They are my family, there's no other way and that's never gonna change regardless if we find other relationships."

In the excitement of @bbcstrictly returning to Blackpool tonight, I found these photos of me dancing at the Tower Ballroom almost 50 years. Wow. What memories. Have you ever danced at Blackpool? Xx #throwback #ballroom #dance #strictly pic.twitter.com/7huMeBjNX4 — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) November 19, 2022

Shirley Ballas has also been reflecting on her time at Blackpool Tower Ballroom over the years

As well as Katya, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has also been reflecting on her favourite memories from Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Sharing a number of throwback snaps on Twitter, she wrote:

"In the excitement of @bbcstrictly returning to Blackpool tonight, I found these photos of me dancing at the Tower Ballroom almost 50 years. Wow. What memories. Have you ever danced at Blackpool? Xx #throwback #ballroom #dance #strictly."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.