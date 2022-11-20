Strictly viewers make plea amid complaints about Blackpool show

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about the involvement of backing dancers during Blackpool week, and have called on the show to "get rid of them".

Saturday night's programme saw the series return to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019.

For the special episode, backing dancers joined the celebrity contestants and their dance partners on the stage, performing beside them during their routines.

Fans of the show expressed their frustration over the additional dancers, saying that they distracted from the competing pairs.

One person wrote: "The backing dancers at #Blackpool are such a distraction on #Strictly but I get it's a big floor and they may need it," while another added: "PLEASE get rid of all of these backing dancers."

A third viewer tweeted: "The worst thing about #Strictly Blackpool is the additional backing dancers. They're unnecessary and really draw attention to the celeb's faults, whereas their partner can cover/compensate," while another commented: "Really no need for the backing dancers on #StrictlyComeDancing. Very distracting."

Viewers were distracted by the backing dancers

Some fans also pointed out that fan-favourite professionals, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones, weren't included as backing dancers. Expressing their disappointment, one person tweeted: "I'm kinda sad there are extra backing dancing dancers as opposed to all the pros like it used to be, especially ones who didn’t get partners *cough* Luba *cough*," while another added: "Why isn't Neil in any of these dances? First he doesn't get a partner again and then he's not even one of the backing dancers in Blackpool."

Not all viewers were distracted by the backing dancers, however, and praised their performances. One person wrote: "The real stars of the show in Blackpool are of course the backing dancers who are in almost every dance usually. They must be knackered by the end of the night," while another tweeted: "Those backing dancers have been working their socks off," adding applause emojis.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Sunday 20 November at 7.20pm.

