King Charles invites surprising Strictly star to royal state banquet The professional dancer enjoyed an evening with the royals

The State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening welcomed a whole host of royal guests – and a surprising Strictly Come Dancing star too!

MORE: Princess Kate and Queen Camilla stun at state banquet – but one VIP was missing

Ballroom and Latin professional Johannes Radebe attended the special evening at the royal residence which saw King Charles hosting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Johannes Radebe attends Buckingham Palace State Banquet

Johannes, who is from South Africa and was invited on his professional dancing credentials, posted a number of snaps from the evening on his Instagram.

One snap saw the dancer dressed the nines in a crisp tuxedo, while a second photo featured his invitation from the palace, which read in part: "The Lord Chamberlain has received His Majesty's command to invite Mr. Johannes Radebe to a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace."

MORE: Katya Jones reveals plea to join new show away from Strictly

MORE: Exclusive: Molly Rainford reveals Carlos Gu's candid comment on Strictly journey as she wins first ever award

Johannes attended the State Banquet

The dancer, who is competing in this year's series of Strictly alongside stand-up comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, was clearly proud to be attending. He wrote in the caption: "A man's gift makes room for him and brings him before the great."

Later on in the evening, the dancer also shared a video of him filming the outside of Buckingham Palace from his car, showing the lights against the front of Buckingham Palace.

Fans were thrilled on behalf of Johannes' invite from the King to the palace. Writing in the comments, one person said: "Quite fitting that the King of the Dance Floor has an invitation to Buckingham Palace! Have a fabulous evening!"

The dancer posted a photo of his tuxedo on his Instagram

A second was equally pleased, commenting: "They are honoured to have you there. I'm sure Prince William will be asking for dancing tips." A third added: "Wow, what an amazing honour! I hope you have a fabulous evening, so well deserved."

Meanwhile, the dancer is gearing up for another week in the ballroom this weekend as he and Ellie Taylor get ready to take to the floor. The pair performed an American Smooth in the Blackpool Tower ballroom last week and avoided the dreaded dance-off.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.