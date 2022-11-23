I'm A Celeb viewers all saying the same thing after Babatúndé Aléshé exits jungle Fans were shocked

I'm A Celebrity viewers have expressed their shock after Babatúndé Aléshé was the latest contestant to be voted out of the jungle on Wednesday night.

Hosts Ant and Dec headed into camp at the end of the latest instalment, revealing that Babatúndé and comedian Seann Walsh were in the bottom two and at risk of being eliminated.

Sadly for Babatúndé, he received the least votes from the public and was forced to pack his bags.

Addressing his campmates on his way out, the comedian said: "You guys have made me feel brave. I've conquered two of my biggest fears, which is frogs. I know it's hilarious but I frickin hate those little demons, and heights.

"And every single last one of you, I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life. This has been the best experience I've ever had. Thank you to everybody."

Viewers took to Twitter to express their outrage, with many expecting either Chris Moyles or Matt Hancock to leave the jungle next.

Fans were gutted to see the comedian leave the jungle

One person wrote: "Come on #ImACeleb who is voting for Matt??? Because I just don't get it," while another added: "WHO is still voting for Chris Moyles????? Baba was waaaaaay better in there than Chris!"

A third viewer commented: "Right, who on earth is keeping Matt in??"

Other fans were simply gutted to see Babatúndé go, with one person tweeting: "Babatunde was easily the most entertaining. I'm so sad he's out," while another added: "Absolutely gutted about baba leaving."

A third wrote: "NO WHY HAVE YOU TAKEN BABA FROM US #IMACELEB."

Some fans expected Chris Moyles to be the next celeb to leave

Chatting to Ant and Dec in his exit interview, Babatúndé revealed that he'd like to see Owen Warner crowned King of the jungle.

"He's a brave soul and he's a good, good friend," he said. "He's a good lad. I can say so much, he was my closest friend in there."

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode on Thursday at 9.00pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

