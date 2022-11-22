I'm A Celeb's Boy George upsets Chris Moyles in tense moment The DJ was passed over for the latest trial

I'm A Celebrity star Chris Moyles was left feeling a little upset in Tuesday night's instalment of the ITV show when he was passed over for the latest Bushtucker trial by his fellow campmate and friend, Boy George.

Towards the beginning of the episode, the camp learned that the trial taking place that morning was called Grot Yoga and required three celebrities to take part.

Boy George, Chris and Mike Tindall all immediately showed their interest before Seann Walsh put himself forward too, saying he was "sick of being a coward".

George then decided that he would face the challenge alongside Seann and Mike, leaving Chris out.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Chris said: "I'm like, 'Hello…' then I wasn't in the running anymore because George wanted his new buddy Seann. I'm the old friend [of Boy George's], Seann's his new friend."

Chatting to Mike, the unimpressed radio DJ said: "Well, that escalated quickly… I'm like, 'Look, I'll do it. I'll put myself forward.' And then Seann goes, 'I’ll do it.' And then Boy George goes, 'It’s me, Seann and Mike.' Alright, George."

Mike then asked: "Are you upset?" to which Chris then added: "I'm out then am I..?"

While Boy George felt the "right people" had been chosen for the challenge while speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Mike couldn't help but feel as though Chris should have had a chance. "I'm still wondering if we should have maybe let Chris have a go," he said. "I don’t know. I just don’t know what it could be. It could be a massive height, it could be underwater. There is a lot of scope for Grot Yoga I think."

George and Chris were friends long before entering the I'm A Celeb camp, having met through Chris' girlfriend of seven years, Tiffany Austin, who has been the pop icon's day-to-day manager since 2018.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode Wednesday at 9.00pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

