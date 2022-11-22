All you need to know about I'm a Celebrity's Babatúndé Aléshé's acting career From EastEnders to Doctor Who and more…

I'm a Celebrity star Babatúndé Aléshé is becoming one the viewers' favourites on this year's series of the ITV reality show. Of course, the TV star has been cracking jokes in the jungle throughout the show and thanks to his career in stand-up comedy, Babatúndé's material never falls flat.

But viewers may also recognise the star from his other work on television including his acting credentials. Find out more here…

Who did Babatúndé Aléshé play in EastEnders?

Babatúndé took on the role of a nurse called Sam in the popular BBC soap in 2011. During his stint on EastEnders, his character appeared alongside Jo Joyner's character Tanya Branning when she first began her chemotherapy treatment. Babatúndé then reprised his role shortly after, when Sam had to inform Tanya that her friend Siobhan had sadly passed away.

Babatúndé is a familiar face to TV viewers

What else has Babatúndé Aléshé been in?

In addition to his role on EastEnders, Babatúndé has plenty of other credits to his name. According to his IMDb page, the star has appeared in other popular shows such as Doctor Who, New Tricks, Waking the Dead and Law & Order UK.

More recently, however, he's perhaps best known for giving his hilarious TV commentary from the sofa alongside his pal and fellow stand-up star Mo Gilligan on Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox.

Babatúndé was gutted when Scarlette Douglas left

Meanwhile, in I'm a Celebrity, viewers saw how gutted Babatúndé was when Scarlette Douglas was voted off during Sunday's show. The star looked visibly emotional when the Channel 4 star waved goodbye.

Speaking after she exited the camp, Scarlette said on social media: "Hey everybody, I am officially out of the jungle, I'm gutted! But it's been so nice coming out seeing my brother, my sister-in-law, and my little nephew.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind since I've been out but thank you to everybody who voted for me, I had the best time."

