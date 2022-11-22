I'm A Celeb viewers saying same thing after Boy George hits out at Owen Warner over 'banana-gate' Fans took to Twitter

I'm A Celeb viewers took to Twitter on Tuesday night after Boy George ate a spare banana during the latest instalment of the ITV show.

When Corrie star Sue Cleaver departed from the camp, she left her uneaten banana behind, which George then found and secretly scoffed.

Making the confession in the Bush Telegraph, he said: "I had a banana last night and then obviously Sue left this morning and there was an extra one, so I took it and I ate it and I hid the skin in my pocket so I wouldn’t get caught. Ha ha ha!

Jill Scott and Owen Warner were quick to notice the missing fruit, and Hollyoaks star questioned the pop icon, asking: "You had one last night and one this morning?"

George replied: "Mmm, I thought it was Sue's."

"Without asking?" responded Owen, to which George said: "Says the man who has had more food than anyone in this camp."

Owen added: "Could have asked first though."

George secretly ate Sue's spare banana

In the Bush Telegraph, the actor seemed a little irked. "So last night the bananas we got for dessert we saved for breakfast this morning. There was nine. There's one short. George confesses, he's had Sue's banana. Don't steal food from me!"

Viewers were quick to comment on the moment, which some dubbed as "banana-gate", suggesting that if someone else had taken the banana, George may not have seen the funny side.

One person wrote: "Boy George laughing about stealing bananas as if he wouldn't be raging and making a scene if anyone else did," while another added: "Not George stealing a banana and then trying to turn act like Owens had loads of food?? Owen is out here STARVING!! If anyone else had taken his banana he'd have kicked off big time."

A third fan commented: "Imagine if someone else had that banana Boy George wouldn't be singing would he?"

Owen was slightly irked about George eating the second banana

Later on, after the campmates failed to win chocolate brownies in the latest Dingo Dollar challenge, Boy George jokingly boasted about having eaten two bananas with a song. "I've had two bananas today," he sang.

Later on in the episode, Boy George complained to comedian Seann Walsh about Owen "going on" at him for eating two bananas "when all he's done is eat," he said.

After the singer branded Owen "obsessive" about food, fans rushed to the actor's defence. One person tweeted: "Boy George starting with Owen, even though he, hasn't said one bad thing about him since the show started???" while another added: "Boy George leave Owen alone!!"

A third viewer commented: "I KNOW Boy George isn't coming after Owen after he had TWO bananas?? I refuse to let him come after my boy Owen."

Not all viewers felt George was out of order, however, with some finding "banana-gate" hilarious. One person wrote: "Not Boy George being iconic and teasing the other celebs about the two bananas with a song LMAO," while another added: "Loving Boy George tonight… Yes I've had two bananas."

