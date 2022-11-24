Matt Hancock nearly had a totally different career – and he was trained by a very famous face The I'm a Celebrity campmate opened up

Matt Hancock might be known as a Conservative MP and the former Secretary of State for Health, but did you know the I'm a Celebrity campmate almost had a very different career away from politics?

The MP left his fellow jungle stars flabbergasted when he revealed that he almost become a jockey and was even trained by horse racing legend, Frankie Dettori.

WATCH: Seann Walsh reveals his reaction to meeting Matt Hancock

While sitting with comedian Seann Walsh during an episode earlier in the series, Matt demonstrated the jockey's posture as he revealed that he had been taught the skill by Frankie, leaving Seann, who entered at the same time as Matt, almost speechless.

"Frankie Dettori taught me how to ride," prompting Seann to say the next day: "You're up for anything!"

Although Matt never made it his full-time career, the politician did compete in a charity horserace in 2012 at Newmarket Racecourse.

Matt Hancock shocked his campmates during the chat

Clearly, Matt had been taught well by Frankie and he ended up coming in first place by two lengths, raising £100,000 for charity in the process. After the race he admitted his legs were "like jelly".

Matt also spoke about the race in question on the show as he said: "Two furlongs to go, pulled out, kicked on, won the race… it was absolutely brilliant."

After seeing the moment during the reality show, fans were equally as gobsmacked by Matt's secret talent. One person said on Twitter: "Matt trained to be a jockey?? He got frostbite in his finger and stopped going to the North Pole?? His life doesn't seem remotely real."

The former MP trained as a jockey

Another commented: "I'm sorry WHAT? FRANKIE DETTORI taught MATT HANCOCK how to be a jockey? A JOCKEY??" A third said: "I thought I had seen it all but Matt Hancock training as a Jockey has me shook #ImACeleb."

A fourth said: "Matt Hancock being a jockey IS THE FUNNIEST THING IVE HEARD ALL WEEK #imaceleb #imacelebrity."

